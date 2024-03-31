The fear of bullying never goes away

When I was younger, some kids would bully a friend of mine. They would call him fat, shamed him, and even taught children new to the class to avoid him. My friend complained to the teacher, but this only seemed to encourage the bullies.

The teacher repeatedly explained to them that what they were doing was wrong. But it only seemed to goad them. My friend suffered a lot. His mental condition deteriorated and he became depressed. He didn’t even want to come to school.

Now, my friend is grown up. He has adapted to the situation. His bullies don’t get the chance to pick on him. You could say that he is free from bullying. But, sometimes, his childhood memories float to the surface once again and he feels the pain as if it’s something new.