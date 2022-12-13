Is the winter bearable for everyone?

In winter, many villages start harvesting rice. But how often do we think about the farmer who grows rice and provides it for us? Does he have enough food for himself? Is his family able to eat properly?

The sweet juice of dates is a beloved part of winter mornings. People who harvest it can be seen coming through the foggy atmosphere from far away with pitchers full of date juice. Eating raw date palm juice while sitting in the winter sun gives a sense of peace. Date juice molasses and date rice cakes are delicious. But do the people who deliver us these delicacies get to enjoy them for themselves?

All kinds of different pithas are prepared across the country in winter. Families also cook a number of different winter dishes and share them with friends and relatives. Many varieties of treats are available – from different rice cakes to puddings. But do we ever think about those people deprived of these things? Of the farmers who wake up early on winter mornings to tend or harvest their paddy and jaggery and get a pittance in exchange for their crops?