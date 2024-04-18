Bangladesh allows import of 124,000 tonnes of rice

The government has approved the import of 124,000 tonnes of rice amid rising prices of the food staple.
After cutting the import duty in February, it had allowed the importers to bring 83,000 tonnes in March.
The food ministry in the latest notice dated Tuesday published a list of 50 importers and the quantity of rice in favour of their demands.
They will be able to bring 91,000 tonnes of boiled and another 33,000 tonnes of non-boiled Atap rice in this phase.
The imported rice must be available in Bangladesh markets by May 31.
Information on the quantity of imported rice, storage and marketing has to be reported to the district food controllers.
The importers must have to sell the amounts of rice in sacks directly in the markets instead of re-packaging them for sale by using the name of any other business organisation.