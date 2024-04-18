Bangladesh allows import of 124,000 tonnes of rice

They will be able to bring 91,000 tonnes of boiled and another 33,000 tonnes of non-boiled Atap rice in this phase.

The imported rice must be available in Bangladesh markets by May 31.



Information on the quantity of imported rice, storage and marketing has to be reported to the district food controllers.



The importers must have to sell the amounts of rice in sacks directly in the markets instead of re-packaging them for sale by using the name of any other business organisation.