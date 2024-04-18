    বাংলা

    Fire guts 12 warehouses for daily essentials in Tongi

    No casualties were reported in the fire, but it caused losses of several million taka, the traders say

    Published : 18 April 2024, 06:38 AM
    A fire has gutted at least 12 warehouses where daily essentials such as rice, onions and potatoes were stored for wholesale in Gazipur’s Tongi.

    The blaze erupted at the warehouses adjacent to the Sonabhan Market in Tongi around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

    Five firefighting units from Tongi and Uttara brought the flames under control after around one and a half hours of effort, said Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence official Abu Muhammad Sajedul Kabir.

    Local resident Palash Mahmud said daily commodities like onions, potatoes and rice were stored in the warehouses. After spotting the fire, the traders at first tried to put out the blaze and later reported the incident to the Fire Service.

    No casualties were reported in the fire, but it caused losses of several million taka, the traders said.

    Sabuj Matabbar, owner of Messrs Sabuj and Brothers, said he returned home after closing the warehouse when his staff members informed him of the fire at his shop. He rushed to the scene and found the front part of the shop and the warehouse were burnt to ash.

    “There were around 5,000 sacks of rice stored at the warehouse, all burnt to ash in a blink of an eye,” said Md Faruk Hossain, owner of Ruposi Bangla rice warehouse.

    However, Fire Service official Kabir could not confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of damage immediately.

