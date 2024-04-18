Fire guts 12 warehouses for daily essentials in Tongi

A fire has gutted at least 12 warehouses where daily essentials such as rice, onions and potatoes were stored for wholesale in Gazipur’s Tongi.

The blaze erupted at the warehouses adjacent to the Sonabhan Market in Tongi around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

Five firefighting units from Tongi and Uttara brought the flames under control after around one and a half hours of effort, said Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence official Abu Muhammad Sajedul Kabir.

Local resident Palash Mahmud said daily commodities like onions, potatoes and rice were stored in the warehouses. After spotting the fire, the traders at first tried to put out the blaze and later reported the incident to the Fire Service.