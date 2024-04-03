Bangladesh Air Force’s training jet makes ‘emergency landing’ in Narail rice field

A training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force has made ‘an emergency landing’ in a rice field on a wetland in Narail.



The incident occurred in the Tarashi Beel of Maizpara in Sadar Upazila around 2:40pm on Wednesday, said Sajedul Islam, an inspector at Narail Sadar Police Station.



Two pilots on the aircraft were safe and taken to the Air Force’s base in Jashore, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.



Md Afsar Uddin, a deputy assistant director at the fire service, said the aircraft took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman in Jashore at 1:34pm.



Farmers working in the Tarashi Beel rice fields saw the jet coming down later in the afternoon.



The two pilots, identified with single names as squadron leaders Mahfuz and Nadim, got off after the emergency landing.