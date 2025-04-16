The advisor clarifies that the interim government will not intentionally stretch the timeline just to extend its tenure

Election as early as possible between December and June, says Asif Nazrul

The next general election will be held “as early as possible between December and June”, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul has said.

Speaking at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday, Nazrul made plain the interim government's timeline for the election after a meeting between Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and the BNP.

He said: "The chief advisor has said from the beginning that the election will be held between December and June.

“In [Wednesday’s] discussion, we clarified a few points. December to June does not mean we will intentionally delay the polls until May or June. It means elections will take place as early as possible within that window.

“If December is feasible, it will be held in December. If not, then January.”

“What we meant was not that we will stay in power one or two months longer just to enjoy authority. There will be no unnecessary delay from our side,” the advisor added.

Nazrul said the BNP leaders asked what the point of a delay would be if the reforms were already done.

“We explained that even if the July Charter is finalised, implementing the required legal and policy measures sometimes takes time,” he added.

Giving an example, the advisor said: “Take the Digital Security Act — we had to draft it 23 times after consulting stakeholders, and it took several months.

“That’s why we said we can’t pinpoint a date just yet.”

“Even if the Charter is ready in July, things will not automatically fall in place. We will act only after wide consultations with all stakeholders,” he added.