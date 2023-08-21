Child labour: What role do parents play?

Child labourers in Bangladesh often engage in punishing jobs, keeping them from pursuing primary education. Oftentimes, they are paid a pittance while they bear the responsibility for entire families on their tiny shoulders.
Despite the government amending existing laws, financial desperation still drives many children to work hazardous jobs. And I believe parents have a role to play here.
Parents send their children off to work in factories, workshops and as domestic workers to become contributing breadwinners of the family as the adult members cannot afford to pay for school. Few parents also believe it is more beneficial to have additional income rather than incur a loss by paying for their children's education.
Most child labourers in Bangladesh settle for strenuous jobs to improve their financial situation. They have to give up on their dreams of getting the degree they want to meet their families' immediate economic needs.
I firmly believe lawmakers and parents have a huge role to play in shaping the lives of these children so that they can also achieve their dreams of becoming bankers, chefs, teachers, pilots or doctors someday.
Reporter’s age: 13 | Sylhet