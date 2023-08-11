Dengue claims life of another doctor as cases surge

Dengue has claimed the life of another young doctor in Dhaka amid a spike in cases related to the mosquito-borne disease.

The 27-year-old Sharifa Binte Aziz was in intensive care of Dhaka Medical College and died around 5 am on Friday.

Brigadier General Nazmul Hossain, a director of the hospital, said “Dr Sharifa was infected with dengue. Before coming here, she was in care of Islami Bank Hospital and was transferred here once her situation became critical.”

“We then put her in intensive care. But her condition was so critical upon arrival that she suffered a cardiac arrest and died at dawn.”

Sharifa had completed MBBS from Rangpur Medical College and was doing FSPS part-2 at Dhaka Medical College. She was a native of Jaipara area Dohar Upazila in Dhaka.