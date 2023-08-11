Dengue claims life of another doctor as cases surge

Dengue has claimed the life of another young doctor in Dhaka amid a spike in cases related to the mosquito-borne disease.
The 27-year-old Sharifa Binte Aziz was in intensive care of Dhaka Medical College and died around 5 am on Friday.
Brigadier General Nazmul Hossain, a director of the hospital, said “Dr Sharifa was infected with dengue. Before coming here, she was in care of Islami Bank Hospital and was transferred here once her situation became critical.”
“We then put her in intensive care. But her condition was so critical upon arrival that she suffered a cardiac arrest and died at dawn.”
Sharifa had completed MBBS from Rangpur Medical College and was doing FSPS part-2 at Dhaka Medical College. She was a native of Jaipara area Dohar Upazila in Dhaka.
Her maternal uncle Abid Hasan said she caught fever while on duty on Aug 4 at Dhaka Medical College.
“She then took a vacation after being diagnosed with dengue. But when her condition deteriorated, she was sent to Islami Bank Hospital, and when her health declined further, she was again transferred to Dhaka Medical College.”
Sharifa was the elder of the two siblings. Her body was being taken to her hometown, said her uncle.
Earlier. Dr Almina Dewan died from dengue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.
More than 78,000 dengue cases have been identified this year in the country, among which 364 have died. It is the highest annual death toll due to the disease in the country.