    বাংলা

    Dengue claims life of another doctor as cases surge

    Another young doctor with prospect dies due to the mosquito-borne disease

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2023, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2023, 05:56 AM

    Dengue has claimed the life of another young doctor in Dhaka amid a spike in cases related to the mosquito-borne disease.

    The 27-year-old Sharifa Binte Aziz was in intensive care of Dhaka Medical College and died around 5 am on Friday.

    Brigadier General Nazmul Hossain, a director of the hospital, said “Dr Sharifa was infected with dengue. Before coming here, she was in care of Islami Bank Hospital and was transferred here once her situation became critical.”

    “We then put her in intensive care. But her condition was so critical upon arrival that she suffered a cardiac arrest and died at dawn.”

    Sharifa had completed MBBS from Rangpur Medical College and was doing FSPS part-2 at Dhaka Medical College. She was a native of Jaipara area Dohar Upazila in Dhaka.

    Her maternal uncle Abid Hasan said she caught fever while on duty on Aug 4 at Dhaka Medical College.

    “She then took a vacation after being diagnosed with dengue. But when her condition deteriorated, she was sent to Islami Bank Hospital, and when her health declined further, she was again transferred to Dhaka Medical College.”

    Sharifa was the elder of the two siblings. Her body was being taken to her hometown, said her uncle.

    Earlier. Dr Almina Dewan died from dengue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

    More than 78,000 dengue cases have been identified this year in the country, among which 364 have died. It is the highest annual death toll due to the disease in the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    People with fever flock to hospitals fearing dengue. Suhrawardy Hospital admits only those in critical condition
    People with fever flock to hospitals over dengue fears
    Suhrawardy Hospital is turning away anyone who isn't displaying severe symptoms with prescriptions
    A group of cheerful youths at the TSC premises at the Dhaka University on the Friendship Day.
    True friends: the fountain of love and happiness
    A strong foundation upon which true friends can rely and nurture their relationships is built on trust, loyalty, mutual understanding, support, companionship, selflessness and compassion
    PM Hasina sends care package for injured BNP leader Amanullah Aman
    Hasina sends care package for injured BNP leader Amanullah Aman
    An aide to the prime minister who visited Amanullah at a Dhaka hospital said the BNP leader accepted the package and thanked Hasina for the gesture
    Doctor strike: Suffering as patients turned away from hospitals
    Patients turned away from chambers amid doctor strike
    Those who travelled great distances for medical care face trouble as private hospitals turn away patients

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart