Dengue test to cost Tk 100 in state-run hospitals, Tk 300 in private hospitals

The government has fixed the fee for a dengue detection test, known as NS1, at Tk 100 at state-run hospitals, while private hospitals are allowed to charge a maximum of Tk 300.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the new rates after a seminar in Dhaka on Sunday.

The government’s decision to charge for a dengue detection test, which has been free at state-run hospitals since 2019, came a day after Bangladesh reported 167 causalities from the deadly disease so far this year, surpassing the previous annual record.