Gynaecologists halt private practice, surgeries in protest at Central Hospital doctors' arrests

Gynaecologists across the country have announced the suspension of patient visits in their private chambers on Jul 17-18 in protest against the arrests of two physicians over the deaths of a mother and her newborn at Dhaka's Central Hospital.

Other medical organisations have also expressed solidarity with the protesting gynaecologists. As a result, almost all doctors in the medical sector will halt their private practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Medical leaders have said that services will not be disrupted in private hospitals. However, many doctors see patients at their chambers in private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres. If those chambers are closed, services in private hospitals are likely to be affected.

As a result, most people in the country may not get medical services at the private level on Monday and Tuesday.