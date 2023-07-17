Gynaecologists halt private practice, surgeries in protest at Central Hospital doctors' arrests

Gynaecologists across the country have announced the suspension of patient visits in their private chambers on Jul 17-18 in protest against the arrests of two physicians over the deaths of a mother and her newborn at Dhaka's Central Hospital.
Other medical organisations have also expressed solidarity with the protesting gynaecologists. As a result, almost all doctors in the medical sector will halt their private practice on Monday and Tuesday.
Medical leaders have said that services will not be disrupted in private hospitals. However, many doctors see patients at their chambers in private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres. If those chambers are closed, services in private hospitals are likely to be affected.
As a result, most people in the country may not get medical services at the private level on Monday and Tuesday.
Various medical organisations have issued separate statements about the initiative. All of their members have been urged to observe the protest properly.
Patient visits will be suspended in private chambers on Monday and Tuesday, confirmed Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, head of the Association of Surgeons. However, medical services will still be provided in government and private hospitals.
“We have expressed solidarity with the programme by the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh. The suspension of visits and surgeries is only applicable to private chambers. Medical services will be continued in private hospitals and surgeries will also be conducted.”
Dr Ahmedul Kabir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine, said that members of the society would also not see patients in private chambers.
"We will take part in the programme. However, in yesterday's meeting, I mentioned that if there is any urgent case, the patient should be given medical care, even if it is in the doctor's personal chamber.
"Everyone should keep in mind that we are in the middle of a dengue outbreak. Emergency patients should not be affected, but we will not see routine cases."
Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a 25-year-old student of Eden College, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by a doctor at the facility.
She got admitted under the supervision of that doctor, who was abroad at the time, according to media reports.
But Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth. Her baby died a day later. Ankhi, too, passed away a few days later in hospital care.