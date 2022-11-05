Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 167, surpassing annual record

The number of people who died from dengue fever so far this year has increased by five in a day to 167, surpassing the previous annual record.

Bangladesh reported the previous highest toll from the mosquito-borne disease at 164 in 2019.

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue increased in the latest 24-hour count until Saturday morning by 788 to 42,199 this year, also the second highest after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019.