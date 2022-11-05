Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 167, surpassing annual record

The number of people who died from dengue fever so far this year has increased by five in a day to 167, surpassing the previous annual record.
Bangladesh reported the previous highest toll from the mosquito-borne disease at 164 in 2019.
The number of patients hospitalised with dengue increased in the latest 24-hour count until Saturday morning by 788 to 42,199 this year, also the second highest after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019.
The government reported 86 deaths from the disease in October, the highest for a month in the country’s history. The previous highest monthly toll from dengue was 83 in August 2019.
In the first five days of November, 4,175 patients were hospitalised and 26 died.
As many as 2,737 dengue patients were being treated in hospital care on Saturday morning.
Dengue cases usually rise in Bangladesh when mosquito attack increases during monsoon as the Aedes-aegypti mosquito breeds in clean stagnant water. This year, however, dengue cases surged in the September-October period.
The government and city authorities have bolstered efforts to keep the situation under control with a number of steps.
The health authorities ordered all state-owned hospitals across the country to run dengue tests for free with the risk of death from dengue increasing because the disease is not detected at the early stages and patients come to hospitals late.
On Saturday, Dhaka North City Corporation suspended the construction of two buildings in Uttara after finding mosquito larvae in stagnant water at the sites. A mobile court of the city corporation also fined the builders Tk 600,000 in total after a drive to raise awareness.
Executive Magistrate Sazia Afrin said the builders will have to pledge that they will not let mosquitos breed on the sites, and take necessary papers from RAJUK and the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh on the promise if they want to resume work.
Mayor Atiqul Islam said the builders ignored repeated warnings. “We won’t spare anyone if larvae are found. The drive will continue with tough measures.”
MEASURES FOR HSC CANDIDATES WITH DENGUE
The education boards decided to make special accommodation for HSC candidates amid the surging cases of dengue in hospitals around the country.
Following several delays due to COVID and floods, the HSC exams are set to begin on Sunday with 1.2 million students readying themselves for the tests this year.
Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, the head of Inter-Education Boards Coordination Sub-Committee, said authorities were putting in place measures to keep the students safe from the disease while separate arrangements were made for those diagnosed with the fever.
The exam centre secretaries were also asked to remain vigilant about dengue, he said.
“We’ve asked them to spread mosquito insecticide, and instructed to give tests to all dengue patients separately.”
Prof Tofazzur Rahman, exam controller of Dinajpur Education Board, said the board was yet to receive information on any candidates down with dengue fever.
“If someone is sick, the students or their parents have to make appeals. These students will be allowed to sit for the exams in a separate room only if they do so. They can even bring along beds and mosquito nets if needed.”