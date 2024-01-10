    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 59 new dengue cases in day without deaths

    The death toll in 2024 remains at four as the caseload rises to 544

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 01:23 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 01:23 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 59 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 544 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus remained unchanged at four in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 18 more patients, while the other districts recorded 41 new cases.

    Of the 366 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 185 were in Dhaka and 181 outside the capital.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 45 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    45 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    The death toll in 2024 rises to 4 as the case tally stands at 485
    File Photo
    Dengue deaths top 1,700
    The caseload rose by 110 to 320,945
    File photo
    308 new dengue cases, 2 more deaths
    The death toll this year stands at 1,676 as the caseload reaches 318,613
    File Photo
    Daily count: 349 dengue cases, 7 deaths
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 318,305, as the death toll rises to 1,674

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India