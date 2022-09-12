Amgen says Lumakras cuts risk of lung cancer progression by 34%

Amgen Inc's Lumakras pill reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy in a clinical trial, the company said on Sunday.

There was no significant difference in overall survival between the two treatments in the confirmatory study required by US regulators as a condition of accelerated approval for Lumakras. But Amgen said the trial was not designed to detect a survival difference.

The company is also testing whether the drug could be effective against lung cancer earlier in the disease, and said last month a small study of Lumakras combined with immunotherapy found high rates of liver toxicity and that further study was needed.

More detailed results from the 345-patient study, including median progression-free survival - the length of time until the cancer begins to worsen - will be presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Paris.