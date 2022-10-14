Pfizer, BioNTech find updated COVID booster protects against omicron in trial

They did not disclose the levels of antibodies generated in the preliminary analysis of the study.

Omicron-tailored shots made by Pfizer and Moderna Inc have already been given the green light by several countries, including in the United States for adults and, more recently, for children as young as 5 years.

Healthcare regulators for the European Union and the United States had already approved the upgraded shot last month, even though trial data from testing on humans had at the time not been available.

But they felt sufficiently encouraged from human study results on a similar shot targeting the BA.1 subvariant and on the established vaccine based on the original virus detected in China in late 2019.

“While we expect more mature immune response data from the clinical trial of our omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in the coming weeks, we are pleased to see encouraging responses just one week after vaccination in younger and older adults," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.