Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent shows promise as 'smoker's lung' drug

Sanofi's asthma and eczema drug Dupixent met all targets in a trial to treat "smoker's lung", giving a major boost to the French drugmaker's growth prospects, but also underscoring a heavy reliance on its bestseller.

In a late stage trial Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron, led to a 30% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a potentially deadly disease marked by progressive lung function decline.

Sanofi and partner Regeneron said in a statement on Thursday that the Phase 3 trial with 939 current or former smokers as participants also showed improvements in lung function, quality of life and COPD respiratory symptoms.