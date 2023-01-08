Eisai, Biogen get US FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug, apply for full approval

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.

Eisai and Biogen said on Saturday the Japanese drugmaker had applied for full FDA approval of the drug.

The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the neurodegenerative disease by removing sticky clumps of the toxic protein beta amyloid from the brain.

Nearly all previous experimental drugs using the same approach had failed.