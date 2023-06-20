Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic

An Indian maker of a paracetamol syrup that Nigerian authorities have found toxic told Reuters on Tuesday that tests by a private Indian laboratory found them of "standard quality", as Indian authorities launch their own investigation.

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said in an alert last week that samples of the Indian-made paracetamol suspension, Para Clear, exported to Liberia last year contained the toxin ethylene glycol. It also failed the requirement for "acute oral toxicity with five deaths of the laboratory animals recorded", the agency said.

Many Indian-made drugs have been found to have contained ethylene glycol and similar toxin diethylene glycol since last year, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) have linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan. The toxins are commonly used in brake fluid and other products not meant for human consumption.