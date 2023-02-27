    বাংলা

    Pfizer in talks to buy cancer drugmaker Seagen

    Seagen was in advanced talks to be acquired by Merck but the two sides failed to reach an agreement, according to multiple reports

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 10:13 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 10:13 AM

    Pfizer Inc is in early-stage talks to acquire cancer drugmaker Seagen Inc in what could be a multi-billion dollar deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Seagen had a market capitalisation of roughly $30 billion, as of Friday's close.

    Seagen was in advanced talks to be acquired by Merck, in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Journal reported last year, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement, according to multiple reports.

    Seagen's shares have fallen nearly 10% since July, when the deal talks with Merck were first reported. They rose 12.3% to $182 in premarket trading on Monday.

    Pfizer declined to comment on the WSJ report, while Seagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Pfizer has said it expects to lose $17 billion in annual sales between 2025 and 2030 due to patent expirations for top drugs, and sales of its COVID-19 products have begun to decline after they contributed to an unprecedented surge in revenue.

    While the drugmaker has turned to acquisitions such as its $5.4 billion buyout of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and its $11.6 billion purchase of migraine drugmaker Biohaven, analysts have pointed to the need for larger deals.

    "After a year of waiting for something impactful, this may be it," BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note, referring to the latest reported deal talks.

    Seagen makes "guided-missile" cancer drugs known as antibody-drug conjugates. The company reported total 2022 revenues of nearly $2 billion, driven by demand for its approved therapies such as lymphoma treatment Adcetris and breast cancer drug Tukysa.

    RELATED STORIES
    Children crowd the Kolkata hospitals as adenovirus hits the city
    No caution in Dhaka even as adenovirus runs rampant in Kolkata
    Many children are visiting Dhaka hospitals with symptoms similar to adenovirus, but few hospitals have the ability to test for the disease
    Oxford University Professor Timothy E Walsh, third from left, poses for a photo op with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, fourth from left, at Ganabhaban on Sunday, Feb 26, 2023.
    No more selling of antibiotics without prescription: Hasina
    During a meeting at Ganabhaban, Hasina assured a visiting senior Oxford University professor that efforts by her government are underway to ensure that antibiotics cannot be sold without a prescriptio ...
    Birth control gets costlier in densely populated Bangladesh
    Birth control gets pricier
    SMC, which controls most of the market, has raised prices of their popular products
    Chickens are seen at a poultry farm outside Klerksdorp in the North West province, South Africa, Aug 15, 2018.
    Bird flu situation worrying: WHO
    Cambodia reports the death of a girl due to H5N1, and her father has tested positive for the virus

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher