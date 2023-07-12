Bangladesh reports record 1,246 dengue hospitalisations in a day, 5 deaths

On Wednesday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,791 dengue patients, including 2,530 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.

The majority of the new cases, 709, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.

In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.

The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths. In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.