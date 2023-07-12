    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports record 1,246 dengue hospitalisations in a day, 5 deaths

    Five new fatalities from the disease takes the death toll this year to 88

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 July 2023, 01:05 PM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 01:05 PM

    The government has confirmed hospitalisations of   1,246 dengue patients in a day, the highest reported so far this year, taking the tally to 16,143.  

    With five fatalities in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, the death toll rose to 88, including 41 in the first 12 days of July, according to latest data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.   ​​In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.

    On Wednesday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,791 dengue patients, including 2,530 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.

    The majority of the new cases, 709, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.

    In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.

    The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths. In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.

