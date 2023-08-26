Scarcity of blood bags exacerbates Bangladesh’s deadliest dengue outbreak

Souradwip, an SSC examinee from Dhaka’s Rajuk Uttara Model College who was identified with a single name, was admitted to Uttara’s Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital after being diagnosed with dengue infection.

The platelet count in his blood cells was alarmingly low at 25,000 per microliter, and the doctors asked his relatives to collect blood. But that proved challenging.

Souradwip’s brother Sajib said their desperate hunt for blood bags ended in futility. Later his friends let his college teachers know about the matter and grabbed a bag from a police hospital.

“If we hadn’t received their [police hospital] support, we might not have been able to manage blood at all.” The issue is compounded for those who require more than one bag of blood.

Abdullah Arpan, who completed his master's from Dhaka University’s Department of Zoology recently, has been admitted to Wari’s Shaheed Khalek-Ibrahim General Hospital with dengue.

His nephew Anisur Rahman said Arpan’s condition was critical as the platelet count dropped below 11,000.

“The platelets were over 48,000 even yesterday. We were asked to arrange for some platelets. We found a donor, but could not find any blood bags, not even after searching many places.”

“Later the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital authorities told us that they would provide us with a bag of platelets in exchange for four donors.”

The relatives complied and managed a bag of platelets.

Amid a surging number of dengue patients, a shortage of blood bags, especially the double and triple ones, is compounding the situation for families and health workers trying to save the patients from the deadly virus.

The blood banks in Dhaka said the demand for bags has increased manifold.

The dengue caseload and death toll this year have surpassed all years before. Over 100,000 people got admitted to hospitals with the disease in eight months, with most of them being diagnosed over the past two months.

Doctors said most of the patients who are catching the disease this year had already caught dengue before. So, these cases are becoming more complicated.

The sudden drop in platelet count among these patients is worrying doctors, who resort to transfusion to prevent a tragedy.

Three types of bags – single, double and triple – are used for the transfusion.

Among these, platelets and plasma are transfused through double and triple bags.