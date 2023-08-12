Bangladesh will import saline solutions, if necessary, to tackle dengue outbreak: minister

Bangladesh will import saline solutions, if necessary, to tackle the deadliest dengue outbreak in its history, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

Along with a crisis of beds, a shortage of intravenous fluid has been reported as hospitals across the country are struggling with a huge rush of dengue patients.

After visiting the dengue ward of Manikganj General Hospital on Saturday, Maleque said the government asked the hospitals to keep 5,000 more beds ready for the dengue patients.