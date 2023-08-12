    বাংলা

    Bangladesh will import saline solutions, if necessary, to tackle dengue outbreak: minister

    Hospitals are struggling with a huge rush of patients amid the deadliest outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 August 2023, 05:09 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 05:09 PM

    Bangladesh will import saline solutions, if necessary, to tackle the deadliest dengue outbreak in its history, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said. 

    Along with a crisis of beds, a shortage of intravenous fluid has been reported as hospitals across the country are struggling with a huge rush of dengue patients. 

    After visiting the dengue ward of Manikganj General Hospital on Saturday, Maleque said the government asked the hospitals to keep 5,000 more beds ready for the dengue patients. 

    “We’ve asked the producers to use their full capacity as we’re facing a special need for saline solutions now,” he said.

    “But increasing production capacity suddenly isn’t possible,” he said. 

    Bangladesh requires 40,000 bags of saline solutions daily now, which the local companies cannot produce. “This is why we held a meeting with experts two days ago and issued instructions to import saline bags, if necessary,” he said. 

    Although the government hospitals do not still face a crisis of saline bags, the government wants to create a buffer, he said. “Those who want to import can do it now.” 

    The health minister also said he thinks the number of dengue infections and deaths this year is “too high”. 

    Since January, Bangladesh has recorded 82,506 dengue cases and a record 387 deaths from the disease.

