    Bangladesh reports 669 dengue cases, 5 deaths in a day

    The number of cases so far this year stands at 315,057, and the death toll rises to 1,639

    5 Dec 2023
    Bangladesh has registered 699 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 315,057 amid the worst outbreak of the disease on record.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by five to 1,639 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    Dhaka saw two of the new deaths and 124 new patients during that period. The number of new patients outside the capital was 545.

    On Tuesday morning, 2,667 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 1,911 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 756 patients.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

