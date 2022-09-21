Experts concerned as dengue spreads in Bangladesh again

Experts have sounded alarm over the spread of mosquito-borne dengue fever in large parts of Bangladesh, including rural areas with limited facilities to treat patients.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported dengue cases in 49 of the 64 districts so far in 2022. Out of the 45 deaths from the disease, 24 occurred outside Dhaka.

Experts say the disease is spreading outside Dhaka due to a lack of measures to control its carrier, Aedes aegypti mosquito. The risk of death for dengue patients also increases outside the capital as treatments are not available there.

After more than 100,000 hospitalisations for dengue with 164 deaths recorded officially in 2019, the numbers declined in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns. In 2021, the disease spread in 58 districts, hospitalising more than 28,000 and killing 105.

This year, more than 12,000 dengue patients have been hospitalised so far. They include 2624 outside Dhaka.

‘LOCAL TRANSMISSION’

Kabirul Bashar, a professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University who has been conducting research on mosquitoes for a long time, said five dengue patients throughout a year in a district will indicate they came from other districts.

But more patients than this will mean local transmission is taking place, he said.

Out of the 49 districts where dengue patients have been reported this year, 32 have more than five patients.