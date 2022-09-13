Bangladesh reports four deaths from dengue fever, 345 hospitalisations in a day

Four people have died across Bangladesh from dengue fever, taking this year’s death toll from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease to 37, with 16 of the fatalities occurring in the last 12 days.
Dengue fever claimed five lives on Sept 6, the highest for a day in 2022.
As many as 345 patients with the disease were hospitalised in the 24-hour count, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
On Sunday, 360 patients were admitted to the hospital in one day throughout the country, crossing the toll of 300 for the first time this year. For the second consecutive day, more than 300 patients were admitted to the hospital.
In the first 12 days of September, about 3,000 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country.
According to DGHS, all those who died in the last 24 hours are from Dhaka. Two of them died at Dhaka Shishu Hospital, taking the tally to four children in this hospital. One person died at Islami Bank Hospital and another at Ibn Sina Hospital in the last 24 hours.
As many as 228 of the patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours are from Dhaka city, while 37 are from Chattogram metropolis and the district, 14 from Cox's Bazar district and 1 from Chandpur district.
The hospitals in the country were treating a total of 1112 dengue patients on Monday morning – 853 of them in Dhaka.
Rains in early autumn after a dry monsoon have caused a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue cases in the country.
According to the DGHS, the highest number of 3,521 people were admitted in August, after 1,571 hospitalisations in July this year.
Besides, 126 patients were treated in January, 20 in February, 20 in March, 23 in April, 163 in May and 737 in June.
So far, 37 people have died from dengue, according to the DGHS. Of these, 16 people have died in the last 12 days. Besides, 11 people died in August, 9 in July and 1 in June.