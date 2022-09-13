Bangladesh reports four deaths from dengue fever, 345 hospitalisations in a day

In the first 12 days of September, about 3,000 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country.

According to DGHS, all those who died in the last 24 hours are from Dhaka. Two of them died at Dhaka Shishu Hospital, taking the tally to four children in this hospital. One person died at Islami Bank Hospital and another at Ibn Sina Hospital in the last 24 hours.

As many as 228 of the patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours are from Dhaka city, while 37 are from Chattogram metropolis and the district, 14 from Cox's Bazar district and 1 from Chandpur district.

The hospitals in the country were treating a total of 1112 dengue patients on Monday morning – 853 of them in Dhaka.