One casualty of the dollar crisis: blood bags are in short supply

BSMMU, BURN UNIT STOCK NEARLY DEPLETED

The interruptions to regular imports mean that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s Department of Transfusion Medicine is not getting enough bags to meet the demand. The hospital needs about 7,500 bags a month, or 250 a day. Though supplies of ‘single’ bags are sufficient, there aren’t enough ‘double’ or ‘triple’ bags.

Md Raqibul Islam, the chief of the department, said, “The stock of triple bags is almost out. Importers say they can supply more bags at the end of this month.”

BSMMU uses blood bags manufactured by JMS. As the company has been unable to supply enough, the hospital administration is in talks with others as well. But all of them say their ‘inability to secure new letters of credit’ is preventing them from overseas purchases.

“Many people are asking us for double or triple bags, or asking where they can get them. Many places have been unable to collect blood due to this bag crisis. If we can’t import more, the blood banks will be thrown into a serious crisis.”

Md Ashraful Haque, an assistant professor of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute’s Department of Blood Transfusion, said they usually need more ‘double’ blood bags. The institute uses 1,600 to 2,000 bags a month. With the current stock, they can make it through another seven to 10 days.

“The central dispensary gives us some bags and we arrange others ourselves. But we haven’t been able to get bags for the past four months. We are getting by on what we get from the CMSD [the Central Medical Store Depot]. Now the government supply is running out too and we are in crisis.”

Al Mamun, the registrar at the Department of Blood Transfusion at Dhaka Medical College, said: “Our hospital has single and double bags. But we are out of triple bags, which have to be procured from abroad. However, we use fewer of them.”

The situation at Mitford Hospital is better. Daanish Arefin Biswas, assistant professor at its Department of Transfusion Medicine, said, “The central dispensary has given us 10,000 bags, so we don’t have a crisis. But I have heard that many other medical centres don’t have bags.”

The Mitford blood bank can collect about 2,500 bags of blood from donors a month. On average, the hospital uses 2,000 bags a month.