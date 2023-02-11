One casualty of the dollar crisis: blood bags are in short supply

As the taka continues to lose its value, dollar reserves dwindle, and restrictions stay on the letters of credit for large imports, doctors find it difficult to obtain blood bags for medical use.
The cost of blood collection bags, or blood bags, has also increased. More of the essential medical equipment has to be imported as hospitals and blood banks are struggling to meet their needs. The crisis will only worsen if the trend continues.
Interruptions to imports since October have been causing some problems, according to one importer of medical equipment. However, they say a large shipment will arrive in February and will likely resolve the crisis.
Three types of blood bags – single, double, and triple – are used to collect and distribute blood or separate its elements. During surgery and in cases where patients are seriously injured, entire blood bags are used to give blood directly. These are known as ‘single’ bags. If platelets and plasma need to be used separately, medical staff need ‘double’ or ‘triple’ bags.
The price of single bags has risen the most comparatively. The cost of all types of bags has increased by Tk 70 to Tk 100 at the retail level, with some prices doubling.
Bangladesh uses as many as two million blood bags annually, all of which are imported. Fourteen listed companies are permitted to import the equipment, according to the Bangladesh Directorate General of Drug Administration. Hospitals and blood banks, both public and private, get their bags from these importers.
BSMMU, BURN UNIT STOCK NEARLY DEPLETED
The interruptions to regular imports mean that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s Department of Transfusion Medicine is not getting enough bags to meet the demand. The hospital needs about 7,500 bags a month, or 250 a day. Though supplies of ‘single’ bags are sufficient, there aren’t enough ‘double’ or ‘triple’ bags.
Md Raqibul Islam, the chief of the department, said, “The stock of triple bags is almost out. Importers say they can supply more bags at the end of this month.”
BSMMU uses blood bags manufactured by JMS. As the company has been unable to supply enough, the hospital administration is in talks with others as well. But all of them say their ‘inability to secure new letters of credit’ is preventing them from overseas purchases.
“Many people are asking us for double or triple bags, or asking where they can get them. Many places have been unable to collect blood due to this bag crisis. If we can’t import more, the blood banks will be thrown into a serious crisis.”
Md Ashraful Haque, an assistant professor of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute’s Department of Blood Transfusion, said they usually need more ‘double’ blood bags. The institute uses 1,600 to 2,000 bags a month. With the current stock, they can make it through another seven to 10 days.
“The central dispensary gives us some bags and we arrange others ourselves. But we haven’t been able to get bags for the past four months. We are getting by on what we get from the CMSD [the Central Medical Store Depot]. Now the government supply is running out too and we are in crisis.”
Al Mamun, the registrar at the Department of Blood Transfusion at Dhaka Medical College, said: “Our hospital has single and double bags. But we are out of triple bags, which have to be procured from abroad. However, we use fewer of them.”
The situation at Mitford Hospital is better. Daanish Arefin Biswas, assistant professor at its Department of Transfusion Medicine, said, “The central dispensary has given us 10,000 bags, so we don’t have a crisis. But I have heard that many other medical centres don’t have bags.”
The Mitford blood bank can collect about 2,500 bags of blood from donors a month. On average, the hospital uses 2,000 bags a month.
COST RISING FOR BLOOD BANKS
The Quantum Blood Bank needs about 150-160 blood bags a day, but they are having trouble getting them.
Ashiqur Rahman, an official at the blood bank, said, “We use blood bags from JMI. They say they haven’t been able to procure bags because of the LC situation. As the dollar has strengthened, the bags are more expensive too.”
The transfusion centre of voluntary blood donors’ organisation ‘Badhan’ collects about 400-600 bags of blood a month, but their work has been hampered due to the shortage and the hike in the prices of bags.
Mir Nayeemur Rahman Nayeem, an adviser to Badhan’s Dhaka University branch, said, “There is a severe shortage of JMS bags because they are of higher quality. As the price is high, we can’t buy them. We can’t maintain our quality standards.”
“Due to the price of bags, the cross-matching charge, and the screening report, we take Tk 600 from the patient and their relatives for each bag. The cost is actually higher, but we are a voluntary organisation so we only take Tk 600. We are struggling to stay afloat.”
HOW FAR HAVE PRICES RISEN?
One importer said the price of a ‘single’ bag had jumped from Tk 140 to as much as Tk 270. The price of ‘double’ bags has shot up by Tk 100 to Tk 350. ‘Triple’ bags, meanwhile, sell at Tk 450, a Tk 130 jump.
“I used to sell a single bag from Germany for Tk 130. Its price has gone up due to the higher price of the euro. We haven’t gotten an LC for quite some time too. No bags are coming in from China either. So we can’t sell them,” he said.
However, Md Jashim, joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Medical Instrument and Medical Equipment Importers and Manufacturers Association, said, “Single blood bags are more frequently used. There is no crisis in their supply. Prices are now in decline. As triple and double bags are used less, we import fewer of them too.”
Asked about difficulties in securing LCs, he said, “Since October last year it has become difficult to open any large LCs because of the dollar crisis. As a result, there is a shortage of some goods. A large shipment of ‘double’ and ‘triple’ bags is due to arrive this month. I hope this will resolve the crisis.”
HEALTH MINISTER UNAWARE OF BLOOD BAG CRISIS
Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the rising price of the dollar could have raised the price of blood bags, but that he was unaware of the shortage.
“No one informed me of this,” he said. “The importers haven't spoken to me about it. The price of imported goods has gone up a bit. They shouldn’t have any problems opening an LC for the import of medical supplies. I will speak to them to ensure there is no shortage of blood bags.”