Women sacrifice their health to shield families from spiking costs

When the pain started in Agnes Wachira's chest almost six months ago, the Kenyan mother-of-three dismissed it as a symptom of the daily grind of working long hours hand-washing clothes in the narrow lanes of Nairobi's Kawangware informal settlement.

Over the months, the ache has developed into a persistent tightness across her chest, often leaving her breathless.

Yet with Kenya's inflation running at a five-year-high of 8.5 percent, the 48-year-old single mother says she cannot afford to seek medical help.

"Going to the doctor is not an option," Wachira, who earns around 1,500 Kenyan shillings ($12.46) per week, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from her home.

"I don't have health insurance and can't afford the medicines, and the high fuel price means even paying the transport fare to get to a hospital is too costly."

From Kenya and Lebanon to Sri Lanka and Britain, rising living costs triggered by the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic are widening gender inequalities, say women's rights campaigners.

Women are being forced to neglect their own health to meet family needs as inflation squeezes household budgets, they say, with the situation set to worsen further as many countries impose austerity measures.

Wangari Kinoti, global women's rights lead at the international charity ActionAid, said all aspects of women's health were at risk.

"What we see happening is women end up reducing the number and quality of meals they eat each day, and foregoing essential healthcare - such as maternal healthcare and period products - in order to buy food," said Kinoti.

"With less food available, women and girls become the 'shock absorbers' of the household, meaning they end up eating last and least, with serious health and nutritional impacts, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding women," she added.