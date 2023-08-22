    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 21 COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The new cases take the overall tally of infections to 2,045,207

    Published : 22 August 2023, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 01:31 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,207.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,004 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.09 percent.

    Most of the recent cases were in the Dhaka division, with three in Rajshahi and two in Sylhet.

    Another 56 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,592.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

