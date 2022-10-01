Bangladesh sees conjunctivitis cases on the rise

Bangladesh has seen a sudden surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye. The highly contagious nature of the disease means that once someone is infected, it usually spreads to others in their household.

As the outbreak has spread, Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has urged travellers not to fly abroad if they contracted the disease in the past seven days.

The virus, which leads to inflammation and swelling of the eye, is highly contagious. It also leads to irritation of the eye, eye-watering and difficulty in seeing in bright sunlight.

Doctors have assured that the disease is nothing to worry about, but distancing has to be maintained with conjunctivitis patients to prevent the disease from spreading.

Nazmun Nahar is a resident of Green Road. Her entire family has contracted conjunctivitis. She said her son was the first to come down with the virus on Sept 20. Two days later, Nazmun Nahar, her husband and their daughter, were all infected.