How aspartame made the agenda of the WHO's cancer research arm

The imminent move to label aspartame as a possible carcinogen comes after years of advocacy from a leading consumer group in the United States and a handful of cancer scientists hoping to settle a decades-long debate over the sweetener's safety.

Reuters reported last month that the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), known as the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), was set to make that declaration on July 14, according to two sources with knowledge of the process.

The designation as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" will provide an incentive to fund more rigorous research into the safety question, toxicology and cancer experts say.

"I don't see how, without better-designed studies, we can make any conclusions on this," said Andy Smith, a professor with the MRC Toxicology Unit at the University of Cambridge.

Smith said regulators worldwide may also reconsider the data in the wake of the IARC declaration and an upcoming review by another WHO committee.

Aspartame is one of the world's most widely used sweeteners, appearing in products from Coca-Cola's Diet Coke to Mars' Extra sugar-free chewing gum, but questions have been raised about its safety since not long after US health regulators first approved its use four decades ago. Regulators worldwide have ruled that aspartame is safe to consume within set limits.

"Since 1981, when the product got formal approvals, there has been ongoing controversy," said Peter Lurie, president of the US-based Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI). "We have been pushing for an IARC review for many years now."