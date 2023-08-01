India orders drugmaker linked to Cameroon cough syrup deaths to stop manufacturing

The Indian government has ordered a drugmaker whose cough syrup was linked to the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon to stop manufacturing, it said on Tuesday, the fourth Indian company to face a crackdown over tainted medicines.

The move comes as Indian regulators step up inspections at drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas, denting India's image as the "pharmacy of the world".

Riemann Labs, based in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was ordered to stop manufacturing activities after an inspection by central and state drug regulators, Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told the parliament.