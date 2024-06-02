Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

GSK blood cancer drug nearly halves risk of death in late-stage trial

Detailed data from the trial is presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago on Sunday

GSK blood cancer drug halves risk of death in late-stage trial
A view shows GlaxoSmithKline headquarters in London, Britain, January 17, 2022.REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 09:48 PM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 09:48 PM

Related Stories
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
Real emergency: Prof Abdullah on school closure
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
HC orders steps to ease inflation in pharmaceutical prices
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces: US FDA
I lost my mother to dengue, let no one else die: health minister
I lost my mother to dengue, let no one else die: health minister
Read More
Kejriwal returns to jail after vote ends
Kejriwal returns to jail after vote ends
Trump joins TikTok
Trump joins TikTok
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
Where’s Benazir? Fakhrul slams govt
Where’s Benazir? Fakhrul slams govt
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More