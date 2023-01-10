Plastic wastes dumped in Bangladesh river hamper dredging

The bottom of the Kirtankhola River in Barishal is so filled with plastic wastes that the authorities are facing difficulties in dredging in the port area.

Officials fear the river may lose navigability if the dredging work cannot be done properly due to the plastic wastes dumped from vessels and through drains.

The dredging began on Dec 4, 2022 to ensure the port area is 14 feet deep by excavating 100,000 cubic metre sand from the riverbed.

On Tuesday, workers were using small boats to get to the cutter device and untangle the plastic wastes by using scissors at regular intervals.