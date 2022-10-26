The European Union-funded Lives in Dignity Grant Facility has awarded a €600,000 grant to a project that will help communities in Bangladesh mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change.

The project will help build knowledge, skills and access to finance and other services needed to tackle the effects of environmental shifts, the EU said in a statement.

The project will be implemented by two non-governmental organisations, namely Uttaran and the Education and Development Foundation, Educo.