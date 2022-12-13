BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security, cheering fans

South Korea's military got a new recruit on Tuesday: Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, began 18 months of mandatory national service, complete with newly shaven head.

Dozens of fans braved freezing, snowy weather to speed him on his way at his bootcamp in the eastern county of Yeoncheon, where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea.

"I wish it was a warm day," Lee Jin, 24, said outside the camp, where about 300 military, police and fire officials maintained tight security. "I hope he will be treated well without discrimination."

BTS announced plans in October to sign up for mandatory military service, starting with Jin, who turned 30 on Dec 4, after having postponed his service for the maximum time allowed.