Venice film jury chief Julianne Moore says put art before business

Art should trump business in any debate over the future of cinema, US actor Julianne Moore said on Wednesday as she took charge of the jury at the Venice Film Festival.

The 11-day event draws together films makers from around the world, giving invaluable exposure to small, experimental production houses alongside some of the behemoths of the industry, including streaming giant Netflix.

The 79th edition of the festival comes as traditional cinemas are struggling to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions over their financial viability.

"When we talk about the future of cinema it so often degrades into what the future of business is and that is not the future of art," Moore told reporters.