'Succession,' 'Squid Game' or a surprise? Emmy winners to be unveiled Monday

"We're seeing a lot of categories with contenders who have been mainstays for years, and they're competing against each other," said Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez.

"Succession," an HBO series starring Brian Cox as the patriarch of a family jockeying for control of a media dynasty, is a favorite for best drama after racking up a leading 25 nominations. It won the award in 2020.

Newcomer "Squid Game" could pull off a win, however, and if so it would make history as the first non-English language program to claim a series Emmy. The show about life-or-death contests offering the possibility of riches became a global phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix Inc a year ago.

But don't rule out a surprise, awards experts said. Apple TV+ workplace thriller "Severance" has generated recent buzz in Hollywood. Other competitors include Netflix's "Ozark" and AMC's "Better Call Saul," which voters might want to honor for their final seasons.

In the comedy race, Apple TV+ feel-good series "Ted Lasso" is back for more after being named best comedy last year. Its rivals include Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbours who become true-crime podcasters, and ABC's "Abbott Elementary" about teachers at a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.