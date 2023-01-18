    বাংলা

    China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels

    The loss of the Chinese market in recent years cost Disney tens of millions of dollars

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 04:22 AM

    Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.

    "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will arrive in Chinese theaters on Feb 7 followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb 17, Marvel announced on Chinese social media network Weibo.

    “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the third movie about the superhero who can shrink to the size of an insect, will premiere the same day in China as it does in the United States. "Wakanda: Forever," the sequel to 2018's blockbuster hit "Black Panther," debuted in global theatres in November.

    The loss of the Chinese market in recent years cost Disney tens of millions of dollars. The first "Black Panther" took in $105 million at Chinese theaters, while the second "Ant-Man" movie generated $121 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

    The February releases will be the first Marvel films to play in Chinese theaters since "Spider-Man: Far from Home" in July 2019.

    Chinese officials never explained why they did not allow other movies including "Eternals" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" to play in the country.

    Disney has refused requests from some countries to edit movies such as "Eternals" and "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" to remove references to same-sex relationships.

    RELATED STORIES
    Singer Madonna attends the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York City, New York, US, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
    Madonna announces music tour on 40 years of hits
    The best-selling female music artist of all time shared a video on her Instagram page of sitting at a table with celebrities
    A publicity image from "The Last of Us".
    ‘The Last of Us’ pilot review
    Fans of the hit video game should be delighted, but will the deliberate start to HBO’s adaptation draw in new viewers?
    A publicity image for "Phineas and Ferb".
    ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will be back for more summer fun
    Summer break just got extended for step-brothers Phineas and Ferb as Disney has revived their show for another two seasons
    A screen grab of a page of a new comic book on Brittney Griner, obtained by Reuters on Jan 11, 2023.
    Comic book follows Brittney Griner from college hoops to Russian jail
    The writer began working on the comic book before Griner’s arrest over vape cartridges containing hashish oil in Russia and had a focus on 'her growth as an athlete and person'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher