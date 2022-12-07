'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

Saldana said reprising her role was "emotional".

"It was exciting, it was also very scary because obviously Jim had raised the stakes for himself, that meant that everybody was going to have a brand new challenge to have to deal with," she said.

Sigourney Weaver plays Kiri, Neytiri and Sully's adopted daughter. Her biological mother is Dr Grace Augustine, who Weaver played in the original movie.

"The whole thing was such an amazing adventure," she said.

Released in 2009, "Avatar" ranks as the top-grossing film of all time with more than $2.9 billion in global ticket sales.

Four "Avatar" movies are planned through 2028.

"I never had any doubt that this day would come because I'd read all four of the scripts ... but I think that the enormity of the task, of the world-building ... creating this whole new level of detail ... that was difficult," producer Jon Landau said, adding most of the third movie had been filmed.

"We will continue to explore new locations on Pandora, we will continue to meet new and diverse clans."