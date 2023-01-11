    বাংলা

    'Black Panther' star Angela Bassett wins early Golden Globe award

    Bassett was honoured for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel that was rewritten after the death of star Chadwick Boseman

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 02:25 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 02:25 AM

    "Black Panther" actress Angela Bassett won a supporting actress award on Tuesday at the first Golden Globe awards since a scandal knocked the glitzy Hollywood ceremony off television.

    Bassett was honored for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel that was rewritten after the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

    "We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera," Bassett said as she held her trophy.

    Ke Huy Quan was named best supporting actor in a drama film for his role of Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

    Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

    A larger, more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA persuaded many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year's ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

    Comedian and host Jarrod Carmichael opened the show joking, "I'm here because I'm black."

    "One day you're making mint tea at home. The next day you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization," he said at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Comcast Corp's NBC network and streamed on Peacock.

    Big names in attendance included Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and "Elvis" star Austin Butler, a favorite for a best actor trophy.

    A flashy "Elvis" biopic and sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" were vying for the top honour of best drama film against Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age movie "The Fabelmans" and "Tar," starring Cate Blanchett as a conniving orchestra conductor.

    "Top Gun: Maverick" also was in the mix, though the military action film's chances were likely hurt by star Tom Cruise returning his Globe statues in protest in 2021, awards experts said.

    Cruise was reacting to a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the HFPA had no Black journalists in its ranks and accused members of soliciting favours from celebrities and movie studios.

    "The Banshees of Inisherin," a darkly comic tale set on an Irish island, was seen as the leading contender for best comedy or musical film.

    In TV categories, "Abbott Elementary" racked up the most nominations and was considered a leader for best comedy.

    Roughly 200 journalists and others from the international film industry voted on this year's Globes. Among those voters, nearly 52% are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10% who are Black, according to the HFPA.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mayan Lopez speaks along with Selenis Leyva during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, US Dec 12, 2022.
    'Elvis', 'Avatar' face off as Hollywood returns to Golden Globes
    The ceremony will be back on television after celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 show because of ethical lapses at the HFPA, the group that hands out the awards
    People wait to buy tickets at an INOX movie theatre in Mumbai, India, Mar 29, 2022.
    'RRR' director SS Rajamouli puts audience love first
    Some critics say the film is exactly what the world needs right now, which Rajamouli considers the best compliment
    A poster promoting Britain's Prince Harry's book "Spare" is displayed in a shop window, ahead of its official release date, with Windsor Castle reflected, in Windsor, Britain, January 9, 2023.
    Royals stay silent as Harry lets 'light in on magic'
    With their Netflix series, TV interviews and a tell-all memoir, Harry and Meghan have shone a floodlight on the affairs of the royal family
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, December 6, 2022.
    UK royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil': Harry
    Prince Harry accused members of his family of entering a complicit relationship with the tabloid press in order to improve their own image

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher