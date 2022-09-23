Thirteen years later, 'Avatar' to return with a focus on family

Actor Sam Worthington said "The Way of Water" shows his character, Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri as parents working to shield their family from harm.

"This love story has evolved," Worthington said. "We now have a family and to be honest, to me, the movie is about protecting your family."

"Whether that's an immediate family, it works on many levels. It could be a communal family, the family that we choose," he added.

The original "Avatar" ranks as the top-grossing film of all time with more than $2.8 billion in global ticket sales. Four "Avatar" movies are planned through 2028.

Asked if she knew why it took Cameron so long to deliver a sequel, Saldana said "it's his process."

"He's an artisan. He takes his time. He does his research," she said.