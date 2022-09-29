The Colombian superstar is accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes
A court in India’s Bihar has issued arrest warrants against Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in season 2 of a web series named 'XXX'.
The matter is based on a complaint lodged by an ex-serviceman, Shambhu Kumar, in 2020.
He alleged that the series, which aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms Ltd, featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife, the Press Trust of India reports.
The warrants were issued after Ekta and Shobha, who is also associated with Balaji Telefilms, skipped a court summons, according to Shambhu's lawyer Hrishikesh Pathak.