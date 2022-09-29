    বাংলা

    Arrest warrant issued against Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series

    An ex-serviceman lodged a complaint alleging that the series 'XXX' featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 08:21 AM

    A court in India’s Bihar has issued arrest warrants against Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in season 2 of a web series named 'XXX'.

    The matter is based on a complaint lodged by an ex-serviceman, Shambhu Kumar, in 2020.

    He alleged that the series, which aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms Ltd, featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife, the Press Trust of India reports.

    The warrants were issued after Ekta and Shobha, who is also associated with Balaji Telefilms, skipped a court summons, according to Shambhu's lawyer Hrishikesh Pathak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spanish court formally sends Shakira to trial for tax fraud
    Spanish court sends Shakira to trial for tax fraud
    The Colombian superstar is accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes
    Karkhana to organise September Dhaka on Friday
    Karkhana’s September Dhaka on Friday
    It will be the organisation’s third initiative
    Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
    Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
    Proceeds from the two "Sixty Years of James Bond" auctions, with a total of some 60 lots, will go to different charities
    Polish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs after Ukraine comments
    Polish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs
    It comes after the Pink Floyd co-founder’s comments on the war in Ukraine causes a storm of criticism

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher