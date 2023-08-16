DC superhero 'Blue Beetle' brings Latino family team to big screen

Jaime bonds with the scarab, which transforms into protective armor for him. He must ensure the scarab does not fall into the wrong hands while also trying to protect his family.

"Blue Beetle" arrives in theaters on Friday and also features comedian George Lopez as Uncle Rudy and Susan Sarandon as the main villain.

Focusing on the importance of a Latino family was always a top priority for the Puerto Rican director of the Warner Bros film, Angel Manuel Soto.

"The resilience of our people is represented in each of those characters, from the dad to the mom to the sister and when it comes to the uncle, for example, Uncle Rudy is inspired 100 percent on the uncle of the writer (Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer) who passed away last year," Soto said.

"He wanted to immortalize him in this film and bring this dark brown energy to the family."

For Soto, making the film would not have been possible without emerging equity in entertainment. As the most underrepresented group in the industry, Latino talent is keen to change their narrative.