Harry Styles debuts unreleased song for late bandmate Liam Payne at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles performs during his Together, Together tour 2026. Photo: MyLondon

Harry Styles performs during his Together, Together tour 2026. Photo: MyLondon

Harry Styles has paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne by performing an unreleased song he wrote for him, two years after Payne’s death, the BBC reports.

The Grammy-winning singer debuted “What Is Enough” during a sold-out concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, the anniversary of Payne’s death.

According to the BBC, Styles described Payne as a friend whose support had helped him reach where he was.

“I lost one of those friends,” Styles told the audience, recalling Payne’s death after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina in 2024.

Before playing the song on guitar, Styles urged fans to care for one another, saying the tribute was about “looking after each other”.

The report said that the audience responded with cheers and applause as he introduced the track, which featured reflective lyrics.

Fans later praised the performance on social media, describing the song as “beautiful”, the BBC said.

Styles rose to global fame with One Direction before launching his solo career in 2017. His 2022 album “Harry’s House” won both a Grammy and a Brit Award, while his current Together, Together tour includes a residency at the New York venue.