    বাংলা

    Brad Pitt action movie 'Bullet Train' speeds into theatres

    Pitt plays hitman Ladybug who finds himself battling a range of dangerous opponents, all with missions connected to his, on board a bullet train

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 10:28 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 10:28 AM

    Action movie "Bullet Train" starring Brad Pitt is pulling into its final stop - cinemas - starting on Wednesday. The film sees Pitt's hitman character, Ladybug, seemingly taking on his easiest job as he is asked to locate a suitcase on a high-speed train and then disembark. Unbeknownst to him, he is not the only assassin looking for the case, or for revenge. The other assassins traveling with intent include Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor Johnson), Prince (Joey King), Hornet (Zazie Beetz) and Wolf (Bad Bunny).

    Pitt said he read the script while under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and found himself laughing.

    "It's just like the salve for what we needed," Pitt said at the movie's red-carpet premiere in Hollywood. "Now it's summer, we can be out and release it, and it just feels fun."

    The movie, directed by "Deadpool 2" filmmaker David Leitch, was filmed while pandemic lockdowns and extensive COVID prevention protocols were still in place.

    "We had the outer circle and people could only be on the train from the inner circle," Pitt said in an interview. "We had to get off the train for the outer circle to come on. It was just like a bit of a Keystone Cop situation."

    The film sees Pitt's character go toe-to-toe with the other assassins in high octane and often humorous fight scenes.Henry, who speaks with a Cockney accent in the film, said the fight sequences with Pitt were "the most therapeutic thing that ever happened."

    "I think that the consensus is everyone left a little bit better after slapping the shit out of Brad, so it was a lot of fun," Henry said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
    Digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
    The creation of TheSoul Publishing, Polar currently exists only in virtual world environments and on social media
    K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service
    BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service
    South Korea's defence minister makes the statement as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years
    Box office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million
    'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts with soft $23m
    It is a mediocre start given the film's $90 million price tag
    Netflix's 'Gray Man' marketing blitz: emojis, TV ads and a tram
    'Gray Man' marketing blitz: emojis, TV ads and a tram
    Netflix launched one of its largest marketing campaigns ever to make sure audiences around the world knew that Ryan Gosling was starring in the film

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher