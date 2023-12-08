Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024

"This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been," Swift told the magazine.

In 2023, the singer released re-recordings of two records - "Speak Now" and "1989" - as part of her effort to take control of her back catalogue.

A Swift concert in Seattle caused a small earthquake. Thousands of dancing fans set off a nearby seismometer, registering the equivalent of a magnitude 2.3 quake.

For 2024, the Swift Effect will spread around the world as her tour hits Asia, Australia, Europe and Canada.

WHY IT MATTERS

Swift did not just rule the music business. She lifted local economies, encouraged voter registrations and brought more viewers to professional football.

The Eras Tour grossed more than $900 million in ticket sales, Billboard estimates. The media outlet projects that will nearly double by the end of 2024 and surpass Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the highest-grossing tour in history.

Each stop by Swift brought an influx of Swifties who spent money on hotels, meals and more. Celebrities and moms and dads also joined their superfan children for one of the hottest tickets of the year.

While it is hard to reliably estimate Swift's economic impact, it was notable enough for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to cite a three-night Eras run as a driver of tourist traffic.

One contact told Fed researchers that May was "the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts," a July report said.

Two shows in Denver injected $140 million into Colorado, local authorities estimate. Six nights near Los Angeles added $320 million and 3,300 jobs to the area, according to the California Center for Jobs and the Economy.

Swift's impact had local politicians embracing her.