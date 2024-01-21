Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'

Jason Momoa is excited to shed his acting persona and show audiences the real him in his new docuseries "On the Roam."

"You get to see me not hiding behind the character trying to be, you know, king of this or warlord of that, this cool guy and that weird guy. It's just 100 percent me. So scary," Momoa said in an interview.

The MAX series, produced by the Discovery Channel, follows the "Aquaman" star across the country meeting inspiring experts in what they love.