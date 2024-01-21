    বাংলা

    Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'

    The docuseries follows the "Aquaman" star across the US meeting inspiring experts in what they love

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM

    Jason Momoa is excited to shed his acting persona and show audiences the real him in his new docuseries "On the Roam."

    "You get to see me not hiding behind the character trying to be, you know, king of this or warlord of that, this cool guy and that weird guy. It's just 100 percent me. So scary," Momoa said in an interview.

    The MAX series, produced by the Discovery Channel, follows the "Aquaman" star across the country meeting inspiring experts in what they love.

    From musicians to craftspeople, Momoa finds a connection with people from various walks of life in the series whose first two episodes premiere on Jan 18.

    "The cool thing is even though we travel around the world, it's like you get the intimate look of going into someone's world, all these different beautiful worlds," he said.

    Momoa makes it a point to soak up the local culture anyway wherever he travels to shoot a movie or have fun.

    Every person and place he visited for the docuseries offered something special and authentic, the "Game of Thrones" actor said. "You can always find one really extremely interesting thing or person, and just sit and listen."

    Momoa is also the executive producer of "On The Roam" along with Brian Andrew Mendoza, who produced "Braven," which starred Momoa in 2018.

    While apprehensive about showing a more personal side of himself, he is optimistic that people will appreciate the stories.

    "You know, it's scary because it's everything that I love and, it's always like, is it good? Is it gonna get ratings? Is this good? Is it not?" Momoa said. "And it's just all my love and hard work going into it, and I hope people love it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Second Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 4, 2024 India's Virat Kohli celebrates winning the match with teammates
    Newlands pitch gets away with 'unsatisfactory' rating by ICC
    The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on, match referee Chris Broad said in an ICC statement
    Chander Gari, the unusual transport of the hill tracts
    Chander Gari, the unusual transport of the hill tracts
    The unusual vehicles puttering about the hills and valleys of the Chattogram Hill Tracts are known as Chander Gari. The vehicles have wound their way along these roads for a long time and are popular ...
    Second Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 4, 2024 India's Rohit Sharma catches out South Africa's Aiden Markram REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    India unfairly criticised for pitches: Rohit
    Rohit believes there is inconsistency in the way match referees rate pitches in different countries
    Second Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 3, 2024 South Africa's Dean Elgar speaks with India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah after getting dismissed by Mukesh Kumar and playing his last test innings REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Elgar has no regrets after crazy day against India
    India had been 153 for four in their first innings before losing their last six wickets for the addition of no runs

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024