Primary school scholarship exam begins after 13 years

Fifth graders in schools across Bangladesh are taking the primary school scholarship exam after a gap of 13 years.

The exam began at 10 am on Friday and will continue until 12 pm.

Students will be tested on Bangla, English, Mathematics and Science on a scale of 100 marks, with 25 marks allotted for each subject. The exam will be two hours long.

At least 33,000 students will receive a talent-pool stipend and 49,500 students will receive a general stipend if they succeed in the exam.