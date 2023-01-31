    বাংলা

    Egypt rolls out early Ramadan discounts as inflation soars

    Inflation-stricken Egyptians are flocking to discounted ‘Ahlan (Welcome) Ramadan’ markets

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM

    Inflation-stricken Egyptians are flocking to discounted "Ahlan (Welcome) Ramadan" markets that opened nearly three months ahead of the Muslim holy month as the government tries to alleviate pressures stemming from record-high food prices.

    Egypt's supply ministry said the scheme, which offers basic commodities at cheaper prices than in the shops, would last from January until the end of April.

    It normally only runs for about three weeks ahead of Ramadan as families stock up on food items for meals between fasting. Ramadan starts in late March this year.

    At the Ramadan markets products such as flour, meat and pasta are offered at discounts of 25-30% via several vendors across the country.

    Over recent months, accelerating inflation resulting from currency devaluations and an acute dollar shortage has pummelled the spending power of Egyptians who had already endured repeated economic shocks and years of austerity.

