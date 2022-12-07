G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor

When US officials first floated the idea of capping Russian oil export prices in response to a planned European embargo in March, they pledged to squeeze revenues to Russia's war machine, while avoiding a devastating oil price spike.

But keeping Russian oil on the market and global prices low soon became the bigger priority as oil prices jumped, people familiar with the mechanism's evolution and energy analysts said.

The $60-per-barrel price limit on seaborne crude imposed by G7 democracies and Australia on Monday bears that out, lining up with current market prices.

Analysts said the cap will have little immediate impact on the oil revenues that Moscow is currently earning. Russia said on Monday the cap would not hurt the financing of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The price cap is "an unhappy compromise that will do very little to cut Russia's oil revenue" from current levels, said Ben Cahill, an energy security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"I really think that the US Treasury's main objective was to defuse the EU shipping, insurance and services bans that are part of the sanctions on Russian oil exports," Cahill said.

Russia's Urals blend crude for delivery to Europe was quoted at an average price $55.97 on Tuesday, below the cap and down from $61.35 on Sunday.