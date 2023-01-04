Current account balance deficit slightly narrows in first 5 months of FY 22-23

The deficit in the current account balance has reduced slightly in the first five months of the current fiscal year as export earnings surpassed the import spending during the period.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bank, by November last year, the deficit stood at $5.67 billion, which was $6.22 billion in the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

That means the deficit of the balance of payment reduced $550 million or 8.84 percent on a point-to-point basis.

A clear picture of the status of a country’s foreign transaction situation can be obtained via the status of its current account balance. Detailed data on regular income and expenditure including import and export are usually included in the balance. If the account has a surplus, the country does not have to undertake any debt for current transactions. If there is a deficit, a loan becomes inevitable.