    Current account balance deficit slightly narrows in first 5 months of FY 22-23

    After ending the last fiscal year with a $33.24 billion trade deficit and $18.69 billion current account deficit, the government and the central bank took measures to curb imports

    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 09:19 PM
    The deficit in the current account balance has reduced slightly in the first five months of the current fiscal year as export earnings surpassed the import spending during the period. 

    According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bank, by November last year, the deficit stood at $5.67 billion, which was $6.22 billion in the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. 

    That means the deficit of the balance of payment reduced $550 million or 8.84 percent on a point-to-point basis. 

    A clear picture of the status of a country’s foreign transaction situation can be obtained via the status of its current account balance. Detailed data on regular income and expenditure including import and export are usually included in the balance. If the account has a surplus, the country does not have to undertake any debt for current transactions. If there is a deficit, a loan becomes inevitable. 

    After ending the last fiscal year with a $33.24 billion trade deficit and an $18.69 billion current account deficit, the government and the central bank took measures to curb imports. 

    Imports fell slightly by the end of the first quarter of the current financial year, but so did exports and remittances, widening the deficits. 

    Bangladesh imported goods worth $19.34 billion in this period, but exports were $11.8 billion while inward remittances fell to $5.67 billion. 

    With the dollar reserve dwindling, the government and the central bank have taken a series of steps to rein in rising import costs, such as limiting the imports of non-essential goods. It also cut fuel purchases which are causing rolling power outages. 

    The central bank also started to review applications for LCs to import goods worth more than $3 billion to stop over-invoicing, through which fraudulent businesses smuggle money out of the country.

    The opening of new letters of credit or LCs was above $8 billion in July last year, which came down to $3 billion by December due to the restrictions. The number of LC settlements has also dropped significantly. 

    Consequently, imports fell slightly which also widened the trade deficit. In the first two months of the ongoing fiscal year, it was $4.5 billion, while in September, the deficit stood at $7.54 billion, in October it was $9.59 billion and in November, the figure further increased to $11.79 billion. 

    Remittances played a key role in reducing the trade deficit as $10.49 billion was injected by non-resident Bangladeshis into the economy in the first five months of the current fiscal year, which was 2.48 percent higher than the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. 

    Md Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson and executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, said the amount of LC settlement was slightly above $5 billion by the end of December, which stood at $7.5 billion in July. 

    He said although the mechanisms set in place helped reduce the amount of new LC settlements to a significant level, there is hardly any progress in settling large older settlements.

